Tulsa County resident dies from the flu, bringing Oklahoma deaths to 6

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials say another Oklahoman has died from the flu.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that another people had succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths from the flu in Oklahoma to six.

According to the health department, Tulsa County seems to have been hit hardest by the virus this season.

By Jan. 19, authorities say 73 people in Tulsa County have been hospitalized with the flu, and three people have died from it.

In the same time span, 46 people had been hospitalized with the flu in Oklahoma County. However, none of those patients died from the virus.

Officials say five of the flu deaths occurred in patients who were over the age of 65. The other patient was a child between the ages of 5- and 17-years-old in Rogers County.

Since Sept. 1, the department says 311 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of the virus. Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.