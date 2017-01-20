× Abortion, firearms among topics of more than 2,200 bills filed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – More than 2,200 bills and resolutions have been filed ahead of Oklahoma’s 2017 legislative session that begins February 6, 2017.

Controversial topics like abortion and firearms are among the bills filed by the Oklahoma House and Senate members.

The 2,242 bills and resolutions filed by this week’s deadline is about average for the first session of a Legislature in Oklahoma.

There were 2,091 filed in 2015 and 2,466 introduced in 2013.

Among the priorities for Republican leaders will be closing the large budget gap and finding a way to increase teacher pay.

Hot-button issues like abortion, firearms, and the death penalty will also be on the agenda.

Among more than a dozen anti-abortion measures introduced this year is one by Republican Senator Joseph Silk, that would classify abortion as first-degree murder.