Alleged armed robbery suspects on the loose after leading police on high-speed chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who led authorities on a high-speed chase overnight.

Around midnight, three people believed to be connected to an armed robbery led police on a high-speed chase in northwest Oklahoma City.

The chase ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed near N.W. 63rd and Sara Rd.

Police say three people got out of the vehicle and started running.

Officers were able to catch one of the suspects; however, the other two are on the loose.

Authorities say the wooded conditions and the fog made it difficult to track down the other two suspects.