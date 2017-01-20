Around 7,000 expected to attend Women’s March Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - On President Donald Trump’s first full day in the White House, thousands of women will join forces to send a message to the new administration.

"This is not about Trump. This is larger than Trump. This is a movement across the world for women to stand in unity and solidarity with each other," Lindsey Kanaly said.

In Oklahoma City around 7,000 people are expected to gather at the capitol for the Women’s March.

Women will be calling for things like equal pay and leadership positions in politics.

"The louder we are the more likely they're going to have to listen," Organizer Cicely Johnson said.

On the Women’s March Oklahoma Facebook Page, at least 6,000 have confirmed they will be at the event and over 7,000 said they are interested.

Organizers told NewsChannel 4 they are prepared to handle the crowd with plenty of security and observers from the ACLU.

"They are trained volunteers who go to demonstrations and make sure the crowd stays under control. Make sure that it's peaceful," Kanaly explained.

Since the parking lot is expected to fill up fast, event planners have highlighted nearby locations where people can park for free.

"Carpool as much as possible because parking is likely to be limited," Kanaly advised.

Because of the expected large turnout last minute preparations have called for food trucks and more seating.

For those who are bringing their kids there will be an entertainment area for them.

Though planning the event has been tasking, organizers say the work is already worth it.

"This is just the beginning of something very great in that we're all in it together," Johnson said.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to last until 2:30 p.m.