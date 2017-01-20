× Double-shooting at N.W. Oklahoma City home leaves two injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – A double-shooting outside of a northwest Oklahoma City home left two people injured.

Around 5:45 a.m., police were called to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of N.W. 47th.

When officers arrived, they found two people who were shot.

One victim was shot in the back. The other victim was shot in the leg.

Police say the shots came from outside of the home.

A neighbor told KFOR that he heard around seven gunshots at the time of the shooting.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

Police are investigating.