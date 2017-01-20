× Family heirlooms accidentally donated to Goodwill

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was an end-of-year contribution that became far more generous than planned.

“We’ll say thousands of dollars. It’s a substantial amount but more than anything is the sentimental value,” Leisa Hall said.

Hall brought a dozen or so purses to the Edmond Goodwill Store and didn’t give it any thought until she received a nervous call from her mom.

“She called me and asked me did we keep any of the purses? ‘No, I didn’t this time.’ ‘Well, we have a little problem,” said Hall.

One of those purses was a “safe place” for her wedding ring and other priceless family heirlooms.

Hall raced back to the store, scoured the shelves and then learned the purses had already been taken to a 60,000-square-foot processing center.

Goodwill let them search the mountain of donations.

“It was just so overwhelming. It’s so disheartening, like it wouldn’t be possible to go through the merchandise,” she said.

Two weeks later, and still no sign of the gold and diamonds.

Goodwill executive VP Chris Daniels says his retail staff has been notified to keep an eye out for the family’s hidden treasure.

“There is absolutely hope. We’ve had items in the past, cash that was left that we were able to get back. So there is definitely hope. It’s just going to take some time to get through the material and see if we can locate it,” Daniels said.

If those rings don’t turn up here, the family is offering even more incentive, a generous reward to anyone who locates the rings, and gets them back into the right hands.