FBI asking for help identifying man accused of robbing Oklahoma City bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – The FBI is asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing an Oklahoma City bank.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 19th, officials say a man walked into the MidFirst Bank located in the 7400 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and presented a note demanding cash.

The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Officials say the man appeared to be of Hispanic or Native American descent, approximately 20 years of age, about 5’3″-5’4″ tall, weighing about 125-135 lbs.

Officials with the FBI say there may possibly be an accomplice to this bank robbery, who is described as follows: 18-20 years of age, slim build, unknown height, wearing light and dark grey plaid zip-up hoodie, black t-shirt under hoodie, dark baggy pants, black shoes acted as a look out prior to robbery.