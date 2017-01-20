Get ready for a mild and windy Friday

*** A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10AM. ***

This afternoon will be mild and windy with highs soaring to the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will climb to the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies with a strong southwesterly wind.

Showers and thunderstorms move in Saturday night through early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be cooler in the 40s with a strong northwesterly wind.

Temperatures will climb through early next week before another big cool-down moves in for the second half of the week.