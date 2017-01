WASHINGTON – Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin was in attendance as Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Just before noon, Trump took the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol, swearing to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

After the event, Gov. Fallin shared pictures from the ceremony to her Facebook page.

In November 2016, Fallin was named a vice chair to Trump’s transition team.