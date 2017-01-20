× Oklahoma high school teacher arrested for sexually abusing a child

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school teacher was arrested for sexually abusing a child this week.

Four months ago, on August 31st, state officials began investigating allegations that Richard Martin, a 68-year-old high school teacher for the Hilldale Public School District, had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy.

The teen reportedly told police that he caught Martin smoking marijuana in his car one day at his Eufaula home.

After he was caught, Martin allegedly offered the juvenile marijuana.

According to an affidavit, both the teenage boy and Martin started consuming marijuana together daily.

It was during that time that Martin allegedly started asking the teen “sexual questions.”

The teen told authorities that the two eventually engaged in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions.

Martin reportedly told the teen “not to tell anyone about their sexual relations because he would end up in prison forever,” the affidavit states.

During the four-month investigation, Martin resigned from his position at Hilldale High School.

This week, he was arrested for child sexual abuse and causing/aiding/abetting a minor in a drug crime.

The teen has been placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.