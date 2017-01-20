× Oklahoma House of Representatives complete bill filing process

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives completed its bill filing process this week.

At the conclusion of yesterday’s bill-filing deadline – the last day for state legislators to submit legislation – there were 1,340 bills and 24 joint resolutions filed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for the First Session of the 56th Legislature.

Last year, the Clerk of the House reported representatives filed 921 bills and 31 joint resolutions by the deadline for the 2016 session.

There are currently 100 representatives, including 32 freshman lawmakers. House District 28 will hold a special election in May to fill its vacant seat.

The 2017 legislative session convenes on February 6 at noon.