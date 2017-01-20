× Oklahoma State Senate completes bill filing process

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Senate completed its bill filing process this week.

A total of 831 Senate Bills were filed, along with 46 senate joint resolutions and one senate concurrent resolution for the first session of the 56th Legislature.

In 2015, a total of 815 Senate bills were filed, along with 32 senate joint resolutions.

The deadline does not apply to appropriations bills which can be filed throughout the session.

In addition, the rules adopted on organizational day allow substantive bills to be introduced during the session after the filing deadline.

In order for this to occur, the bill is assigned to committee by the Majority Floor Leader and the entire committee becomes the published author of the bill.

Such bills must still be heard on the floor by March 23, the deadline for floor votes on legislation originating in the Senate.

Measures not heard within that time frame can still be considered in the 2018 session.

The 2017 legislative session will reconvene on Monday, February 6.