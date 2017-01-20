President Trump signs nomination for Oklahoma AG Scott Pruitt to head EPA

WASHINGTON – After being officially announced as President of the United States, Trump sat down at Capitol Hill to take his first official actions as the commander-in-chief.

He signed a waiver allowing former Gen. James Mattis to become secretary of defense; a proclamation of a national day of patriotism; and nominations for his Cabinet.

Huddled around him were his family and the top-ranking members of Congress — and Trump immediately began schmoozing, handing out the pens he used to sign the nominations.

“I got Price,” said House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, referring to Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

“You want Elaine’s?” Trump asked Pelosi. That is Elaine Chao, Trump’s transportation secretary pick, who is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who was standing nearby.

"Here's one I think Nancy would like ... Scott Pruitt," Trump joked. Pruitt, Trump's EPA pick, is widely opposed by democrats.

"Scott will do a great job," Trump said.