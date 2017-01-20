× Rodeo, gardening, boats; Weekend events for every family to enjoy

OKLAHOMA – Winter weather last weekend may have kept you indoors, so Discover Oklahoma host Dino Lalli has many ideas for you and your family to enjoy this weekend.

Calling all rodeo fans! It’s time for the Professional Bull Riders to take over the Chesapeake Arena.

Some of the toughest cowboys in the country will be competing Saturday and Sunday.

The first show is Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 6:45 p.m.

The second show is Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 1:45 p.m.

Click here for information on ticket prices and seating.

It’s also time for the Oklahoma City Home and Garden show which started today and continues through Sunday.

You’ll see presentations from some hosts of the Do It Yourself Network.

Tickets are $12, and you can get a couple dollars off if you purchase them online.

The Oklahoma City RV and Boat Show is also attracting fans at the Cox Convention Center throughout the weekend.

Admission is $8, or you can also pick up a Buy One Get One Free ticket at any OnCue gas station.

