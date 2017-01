Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A day after the NBA announced its starters for the All-Star Game next month, the Oklahoma City Thunder reacted to guard Russell Westbrook not being named one of the five starters.

Westbrook has been the NBA All-Star Game MVP the last two years, just the second back-to-back winner of the award in the game's history.

The All-Star Game is February 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana.