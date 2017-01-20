Tulsa animal shelters overwhelmed with puppies

TULSA, Okla. – While many people adore puppies, animal shelters in Tulsa are worried they will be overwhelmed with pets this spring.

In January, animal rescues across the Tulsa area say they have been flooded with pregnant dogs and puppies.

“This is probably the worst I’ve seen,” Dave Kraus, with Route 66 Pet Rescue, said.

Now, they are scrambling to try and get all of the animals fixed, vaccinated and adopted.

Animal rescues and shelters in the area are worried that they won’t be able to handle the influx of dogs and puppies that is sure to come in spring.

FOX 23 reports that it is actually illegal to have unfixed dogs in Tulsa.