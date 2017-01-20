Two injured after double-shooting at N.W. Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating what led to a shooting early Friday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in a neighborhood at NW 47th and Western.

“We were laying down asleep. It’s a quiet neighborhood most of the time,” Mike Isham said. “We heard about seven loud gunshots, which told me they were like right outside the window.”

Turns out, the shots were coming from a home a few doors down from where Isham lives.

Police said it’s not clear yet if it was a fight or a drive-by shooting that sparked the gunfire outside of the house.

“I didn’t hear any bullets ricochet. So, I thought you guys would either be here or somebody was being a smart Alec and shooting a gun up in the air or something,” Isham told Newschannel 4.

However, authorities said two people were shot. One was shot in the leg, the other was shot in the back.

There are bullet holes on the siding and front windows of the home.

“I saw the multiple lights of fire trucks and police officers so I figured I’d come out. My main reason for coming out was to make sure everything was safe,” Isham said.

Isham said he thought that house was abandoned. So this was the last thing he expected to wake up to.

“You know the whole not in my backyard scenario. Unfortunately, it happens,” Isham said.

Right now, police don’t have any suspect information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)-235-7300.