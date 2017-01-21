6-year-old boy qualifies for US Kids Golf Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Wyatt Biagi, a 6-year-old in Utah, has now qualified for the US Kids Golf Championship.

Kevin Biagi, Wyatt's father, told KSTU that his son first picked up a club when he was just 18-months-old.

He said he had a great swing, and would hit the center of the club every time.

Wyatt has played in the US Kids Utah tour the last 4 seasons.

He finished in 1st place over 10 tens, and won the tour championship twice.

Out of 25 of the best golfers his age in the CA state invitational, he finished in 5th place.

The World Championship takes place in North Carolina August 4-7, 2017.