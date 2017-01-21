× Investigation underway after body found in burning car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was found dead Saturday morning in a burning car in N.W. Oklahoma City.

Fire crews were called to the report of a car fire in the 12500 block of Clarence Court just after midnight.

Once on scene, crews found one car in the driveway fully involved.

After extinguishing the fire, one burn victim was discovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

A Battalion Chief, the Oklahoma City Fire Department, and Oklahoma City Police Department were called the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The fire is still under investigation.