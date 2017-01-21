OKC Home and Garden Show brings fun for families

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crowds of visitors who came to the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show were seeing green, and lots of it, at the 2017 Home and Garden Show at State Fair Park.

This exciting annual event brings home builders, vendors, landscapers and do-it-yourself hobbyists together.

This is a great opportunity to see new ideas to spruce up your home and garden as well as see interesting products that can make your life easier and better.

Also on hand were NewsChannel 4’s Lance West, Brian Brinkley, Ali Meyer, Lacey Lett and Damien Lodes to meet and greet visitors.

The Oklahoma City Home And Garden Show continues through Sunday and tickets are available at State Fair Park.

