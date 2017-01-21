OSU Basketball Picks Up Win 712 Days in the Making

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a win 712 days in the making for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys pulled out an 83-64 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock to pick up their first Big 12 conference road win since February of 2015.

OSU did it from behind the arc too. The Cowboys shot a blistering 68% (11 of 16) from three which set a school record in the win.

The Cowboys were led by Jeffrey Carroll who poured in a game high 25 points in the win. Phil Forte scored 21, also going 4 of 4 from distance.

The win snaps a 13 game conference losing streak for the Pokes. It also gives Brad Underwood his 100th career win as a head coach.

Next up for Oklahoma State, they host TCU inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on January 23rd.