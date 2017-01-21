Showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the weekend

Our next storm system is approaching from the west.

Expect mostly cloudy skies, south winds and temps in the 60s this afternoon.

The chance for showers and t’storms increasing later this afternoon and this evening from west to east.

There is a low risk for strong to severe t’storms with the main threats hail and strong winds.

Overnight tonight rain is likely OKC north with lower rain chances south.

As the storm system moves east the rain will pinwheel back south across the area Sunday morning and then shove east during the morning hours.

By Sunday afternoon expect clearing skies, gusty northwest winds and temps in the 50s to lower 60s.

Stay tuned to the weather this evening just in case a storm or two blows up.