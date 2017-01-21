Sooners Squander Big Lead, Fall to Iowa State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The young Oklahoma Sooners back in Lloyd Noble after a big victory on the road, and hungry to extend their win streak against the Iowa State Cyclones.

OU was hot from the get go, a pair of threes from freshman Kameron McGusty helped the crimson and cream jump out to a 25-9 lead in the first half. McGusty finished with 19 points...

But the Cyclones found a way to get back in the game, a 21-1 run in the last eight minutes put Iowa State up 30-29 at half.

The Sooners returned from the locker room ready to fight, led by Jordan Woodard who was held scoreless in the first period, and he went on to score 14 in the second.

Ou was up 69-67 with 40 on the clock, but this dunk by Deonte Burton meant the game was heading to OT.

The battle continued in overtime, Kristian Doolittle who had 15 points, helped OU jump out to a six point lead, but the Cyclones rallied right back, and this three by Naz Mitrou-Long meant a second over time.

And Iowa States offensive attack continued in the second extra period where OU couldn't find an answer, the Cyclones get the win with a final score of 87-92.

Oklahoma leading by as many as 19 in the first half and then a 21-1 run by the Cyclones meant the sooners trailed by one going into the locker room at half time, well coming out of this tunnel into the second half the Sooners were ready to take control, but that was pretty hard to do, 25 turnovers plagued Oklahoma, sixteen of those coming in the second half and in overtime.

Kameron McGusty said, “We came out pretty strong in the first half and in the second half we kind of got away from our principles and what we came in and needed to do with the ball. “

Lon Kruger, “Tough hard fought game, one of those you look back on many plays throughout the game, obviously 25 turnovers i thought we were way too careless with the ball and that was a huge key in the ball game and again just a tough one to let slip away.”