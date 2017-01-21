Thousands of Oklahomans participate in Women’s March on Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of Oklahomans joined a worldwide movement on Saturday to stand up for equal rights by joining a march.

“I actually wanted it to be huge, but I didn`t expect it to be huge. So, I`m really excited about the turnout,” a participant of the Women’s March on Oklahoma said.

Organizers of the 2017 Women’s March on Oklahoma in OKC say roughly 12,000 women stepped up early on Saturday morning to speak out in the name of equality.

"I think that it`s been too long for us to still be seen as an inferior race. I think that with a lot that`s been happening, our rights are in jeopardy,” participant Jasmine Johnson said.

Each woman, no matter how old or how young, march with a message.

“I feel like it`s very important to show your need for equal rights and everyone getting their own opinion out to the world,” another participant said.

“I hope people understand it`s not a protest. It is actually a unifying of people for human rights and for intersecting identities. Women, men children coming together to not only celebrate, but bring awareness to what topics are important to us,” participant Hannah Royce said.

Organizers say worldwide, 2.5 million people participated in marches today.