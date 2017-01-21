Thousands participating in Women’s March on Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of women and men are joining forces in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon at the capitol for Women’s March on Oklahoma.

The Women’s March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all.

Over 7,000 people have expressed they are attending the event.

Organizers told NewsChannel 4 they are prepared to handle the crowd with plenty of security and observers from the ACLU.

“This is just the beginning of something very great in that we’re all in it together,” Organizer CicleyJohnson said.

The event will last until 2:30 p.m.