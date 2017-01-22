Oklahoma City police investigating body in burned vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police continue to investigate after the body of a male was found inside a burning car early Saturday morning.

The vehicle was found burning in the 12500 block of Clarence Court, near 122nd and MacArthur just after midnight.

The homeowner who lives right there called 911 when he saw the flames.

“I went and looked through the blinds, and I saw just a massive fireball and the vehicle was on fire in front of my driveway there,” said the homeowner, who does not want to be identified.

He said he just happened to be sleeping on the couch in his living room or else he might not have seen the flames until it was too late.

“Judging by the burn marks and stuff, it was on its way, definitely wouldn’t have been too much longer before it would have caught something on fire,” he said.

The homeowner had no idea there was a body inside the vehicle until he asked police when the car would be towed.

“That’s when they told me that there was a body in the vehicle and that it would be a while,” he said. “I was shocked and a little concerned slash scared. So, don’t expect that in my neighborhood.”

The homeowner said he has never seen the vehicle before and has no idea why it would have been parked in front of his house.

He’s gone over several scenarios in his mind - everything from some sort of accident to something more deliberate.

“If there was foul play, if someone murdered them and then torched the car for evidence,” he said.

It’s that possibility that has him hiding his identity, waiting to see what police determine about the disturbing scene in front of his home.

“When you’ve got killers running around, that’s not so much fun to think about when they’re coming in your neighborhood that time of night,” he said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim found inside the car.

