Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old Oklahoma man

CLAREMORE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old Oklahoma man.

Larry Doerflinger was reportedly last seen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Claremore.

Doerflinger’s vehicle is a red and silver 1993 Chevy GK1 with Oklahoma tag 7108C8.

He reportedly needs daily medicine for multiple health issues and walks with a cane.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Claremore Police Department.