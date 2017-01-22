Temps in the 50s, 60s for your Sunday afternoon

OKLAHOMA – We got wrap around rain moving south across northern Oklahoma into central Oklahoma as we go through the morning hours.

Some of the rain will be locally heavy with gusty north winds and even some lightning and thunder!

The rain will pinwheel across central Oklahoma and then shove east of Oklahoma City during the late morning hours.

By noon, most of the rain will be east of Oklahoma City into eastern Oklahoma and moving away.

Meanwhile, in western Oklahoma, it’s a quiet morning with just a few clouds and gusty north winds.

This afternoon, the storm system continues to move east and all of central and western Oklahoma becomes mostly sunny highs in the 50s and lower 60s gusty northwest winds.

Tonight, under clear skies and light winds, frosty cold 20s and 30s.

Big warm up in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday as south winds pick up.

Monday highs into the 60s, and Tuesday many areas into the 70s.

The very mild weather combined with gusty south to southwest winds will increase the fire danger some.

Although recent rains will taper the fire threat.

A return to cooler weather as another cold front sweeps across Oklahoma Tuesday night.

This next front comes through dry, but temps will drop down closer to near average for this time of year for the middle and later parts of the week.