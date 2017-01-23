17-year-old arrested for murder after Oklahoma City man’s body found inside burning car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the murder of an Oklahoma City man whose body was found inside a burning car over the weekend.

Around 12 a.m. Saturday, police were notified of a car fire in the 12500 block of Clarence Ct., near 122nd and MacArthur.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside of the burn vehicle.

Police say the body had preexisting trauma indicating that the victim had been killed prior to the fire.

Officials say that identifying the victim has been difficult because of the severity of the burns.

However, police were able to develop information that led them to a suspect.

Later that day, a 17-year-old male was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of murder in the first-degree.