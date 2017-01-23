Armed intruder tells victims ‘I’m going to shoot you’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - When Winn Hughes returned home Friday afternoon, it was almost incomprehensible what had just happened there.

"There was blood on the floor and just a lot of stuff just messed up in the house," Hughes said.

Winn's two friends were inside when there was an unexpected knock at the door.

Police said career criminal Sheldon Smith and a juvenile accomplice tied up the victims with extension cords then kicked and punched them repeatedly.

"They reported that Smith was going to shoot one of them. When they were asked where things were in the home, they were kicked repeatedly no matter what answer they gave," said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs.

As the intruders ransacked the home, one of the victims seized the opportunity to run.

"They were told to close their eyes and look the other direction. The victim said he squinted his eyes like he wasn't looking. When they went to search the house, he got up and ran out the door and alerted the neighbor to the situation," Gibb said.

Hughes said his friends were bruised and bloodied but survived their terrifying ordeal.

"That's something we need to thank God for at the end of the day," Hughes said.

Because of an alert neighbor, Smith and the juvenile were arrested just blocks from the home, hiding in a storage shed.

Police found a 9 MM handgun, cash and 130 grams of marijuana.

35.878937 -97.425319