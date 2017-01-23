Body found in Pittsburg County identified as missing woman

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – After months of searching, family members say the body of a missing Oklahoma woman has been identified.

Family members became concerned when they couldn’t get a hold of 25-year-old Donella Zukosky on her phone or through social media.

She was reported missing on Oct. 19 after leaving her father’s house to go visit a friend.

Last week, 53-year-old Christopher Winters confessed to investigators that he wrapped Zukosky’s body in plastic and buried her near Indianola.

On Sunday, KJRH reports that family members positively identified Zukosky’s body.

Winters is facing a charge of unlawful burying of a human body.