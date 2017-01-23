Caught on camera: Police officer saves woman trapped inside burning car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Washington woman is lucky to be alive after a police officer pulled her from her burning car.

Kim Novak tells KXLY that she went to the store to get ice cream when she hit a patch of slush on the road.

At that point, she says her car shut down, locking her inside.

“I honestly believed I may not make it out of there. I thought I was going to die there and so panic was definitely setting in and I did everything within my power, and kicking as hard as I possibly could,” she said.

Her car burst into flames as she called 911.

Fortunately, Officer Tim Schwering was nearby and was able to break the window and pull Novak to safety.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still unknown and her car is a total loss.