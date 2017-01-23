× Cooking with Kyle: Creating your own Creme Brulee

OKLAHOMA CITY – This easy, fantastic dessert is a french classic. It’s perfect for Valentine’s Day – or any other day, for that matter!

Recipe:

2 C heavy cream

1 t pure vanilla extract, or use your favorite flavored liqueur (Grand Marnier, Chamboard, Frangelico or Kahlua are examples. if using a liqueur, use 1 T)

5 large egg yolks

1/2 C sugar (plus roughly 4 T for topping)

Pinch salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a bowl, combine heavy cream, pinch of salt and vanilla (or desired liqueur). Whisk thoroughly and allow to rest a few minutes.

In another bowl, whisk together egg yolks and sugar. Whisk until thoroughly combined and light. Add 1/2 C of cream/vanilla mixture; whisk thoroughly. Add rest of cream/vanilla and whisk again.

Pour mixture into four ovenproof ramekins or custard dishes. (3/4 C or 6oz sized) Place in pan – cake pans work well. Slowly and carefully add water to roughly 1/2 way up sides of ramekins, being careful not to splash water in the cream mixture. Place pan in oven for 45 minutes, or until centers are just set. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Wrap each ramekin (or place on tray and cover). Refrigerate at least 6 hours; may be kept under refrigeration for 5 days.

Immediately before serving, sprinkle each ramekin with sugar to cover top. Place under broiler – 2″ to 3″ from heat source. Turn broiler on and allow sugar to caramelize; sugar will become amber and/or even blacken just a bit. OR use brûlée torch/blow torch to evenly caramelize sugar. Caution – the top edge of ramekins will be HOT. Allow to cool/sugar to harden and serve.