Cowboys Win Second Straight, Taking Down TCU

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team won its second straight Big 12 game, going on a 16-4 run late to beat TCU 89-76 on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Cowboys were in a tight game with the Horned Frogs most of the way, and led 67-63 late in the second half when they went on the decisive run to seal the win.

Jawun Evans led OSU with 27 points and 8 assists, while Jeffrey Carroll had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma State shot 54 percent from the field and made 20 of 21 at the free throw line.

Davon Dillard was the only other Cowboy in double figure scoring, with 10 points, including a windmill dunk off a steal to clinch the win with about 10 seconds to play.

OSU won its second straight conference game after losing 13 in a row to Big 12 teams.

The Cowboys improved to 12-8 overall, 2-6 in Big 12 play.

OSU hosts Arkansas as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, January 28, at 3:00 pm.

The Cowboys return to conference play next Monday at Oklahoma.