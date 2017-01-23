Shoe company strives to give back, accused of leaving customer hanging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Kade Drummond was looking for a way to make a difference with his dollar.

He purchased a pair of Katema sneakers from AMAC Footwear, a vision of super talented designer and founder Austin McAllister.

The company's motto is Soles with a purpose, which was inspired by a village in Malawi, Africa.

"And, when you buy from AMAC Footwear, your money will provide clean drinking water for an individual for 20 years,” McAllister said.

Kade said that was his motivation for purchasing the sneakers, but it didn’t hurt Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott posted a photo of his Katema's on Instagram.

Three months after placing the order, though, Kade said there is no sign of his shoes and he can’t get a hold of anyone from AMAC Footwear.

We know McAllister has a second shoe company, AMAC Customs.

The Better Business Bureau gives that business an F rating for poor customer service, delivery and sales issues and failing to respond to customer complaints.

We pulled up more complaints on Twitter from customers alleging the same thing.

McAllister refused to talk to us on-camera or over the phone but responded to our text messages, saying the online complaints are from customers who failed to read the product description all items are handmade, made to order and should allow 6 to 8 weeks for shipping.

He tells the In Your Corner team he's sold and shipped to over 50 different countries in the last month.

“When there is one person on our staff, emails do not get responded to,” McAllister said. “It's our mistake, but we're currently looking for a customer service rep."

Kade doesn’t want the shoes now.

McAllister promises to refund him his cash in full.

He said he’s still partnering with a California-based non-profit to build water wells in Africa, however he hasn't sold a pair of the Katema's in months.

We'll check back.