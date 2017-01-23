× Double-homicide suspect in custody after two people found murdered inside Oklahoma convenience store

SAPULPA, Okla. – Police say a double-homicide suspect is in custody after two people were found murdered inside an Oklahoma convenience store.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a customer called 911 after he went into a Sapulpa gas station near Main Street and Burnham Ave. and found a man lying in a pool of blood, KJRH reports.

When officers arrived, they found a second man dead behind the counter.

Police say both victims died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Tulsa World, authorities identified the victims as 40-year-old Robert Fields, who was a customer at the store, and 46-year-old Mohid Khandker, who was the store’s clerk and owner.

At this time, police believe this was a robbery that turned deadly.

“I don’t think people need to be too scared,” said Maj. Mike Reed with the Sapulpa Police Department. “This is something that’s not normal for our city, but our guys are going to be working around the clock until we get some resolution to this.”

Monday morning, police released surveillance photos that show a man and a vehicle that was at the scene around the time of the shooting.

Monday afternoon, police confirmed they have taken the person of interest into custody.

The person of interest, identified as Heath P. Haney, was found about 80 miles away from the scene of the double-homicide.

Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, a homeowner in Disney, Okla. called authorities after he received an alert that someone was attempting to break in into his home.

The homeowner was out-of-town, but could see the suspect on surveillance cameras.

Deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where they found Heath P. Haney hiding under the front porch of the home.

At the time, officials say Delaware County deputies were unaware Haney was a suspect in the Sapulpa double-homicide.

The deputies took Haney into custody and once they returned to the sheriff’s office, they found that Haney matched the description of the double-homicide suspect.

Sapulpa police say they are confident Haney is their double-homicide suspect.