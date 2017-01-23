× El Reno school joining worldwide anti-bullying movement

EL RENO, Okla. – An El Reno school is joining a worldwide anti-bullying movement called the Great Kindness Challenge.

Since 2012, thousands of schools across the world have been taking part in the Great Kindness Challenge.

This year, one of those schools includes Riverside Public School in El Reno.

The students will have a checklist of 50 kind acts to complete by the end of the week.

Over 8,000 schools across the world participated in the Great Kindness Challenge last year.

Riverside school officials said around 12,000 are participating this year.