Enjoy these mild temps while they last! Winter temps return later this week

We have 2 days of mild temperatures to enjoy before winter temperatures return!

Highs today will reach the low to mid 60s under sunny skies with a breezy south wind.

Lows tonight will drop to the low 40s.

Highs tomorrow will soar to the mid 60s north to the low 70s south.

A strong southwesterly wind combined with low relative humidity will result in an extremely high fire danger.

Highs today and tomorrow will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal!

A cold front sweeps across the state tomorrow, dropping temperatures to the low to mid 40s for Wednesday!

Temperatures will hover around our normal high of 50 for the rest of the week with dry conditions.