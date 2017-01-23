Firefighters battling grass fire in northwest Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Fire crews spent Monday afternoon battling a grass fire in the northwest metro.

Around 2:30 p.m., Deer Creek, Piedmont and Oak Cliff fire departments were called to a grass fire near Meridian and 234th.

The fire consumed more than 100 acres, as the wind pushed the flames into open fields.

Experts say the dry grasses were fueling the fire, making it harder for firefighters to put out the blaze before it spread.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry says that now is the time when grasses are dry and ready to burn.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be dangerous for fire conditions, so Oklahomans are being asked to limit activities that may cause a fire.

“Tuesday will likely bring fire weather conditions that will bump fire weather watch or warning criteria in western Oklahoma and bring much drier fuel conditions to eastern Oklahoma,” said Mark Goeller, OFS fire management chief. “Sustained southwest winds around 25 mph are expected across much of the western half of Oklahoma with the strongest gusts – near 40 mph – reserved for southwestern Oklahoma. The entire state will experience high fire danger.”