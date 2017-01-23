× Guthrie man, teenager arrested for violent home invasion

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A Guthrie man and a teenager have been taken into custody following a bizarre home invasion and robbery.

On Jan. 20, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of E. Springer after getting a call about an assault with a firearm.

Authorities learned that two people forced their way into the home, tied up two victims with an extension cord and beat both of the victims.

A neighbor heard the commotion and called 911.

Investigators learned that one of the suspects had a gun and said he was going to kill one of the victims.

After taking money and property from the victims, the alleged suspects left.

However, they didn’t get far.

The suspects were found in a nearby shed, where one was taken into custody. The other attempted to run, but was taken into custody.

Authorities say one officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

The suspects were identified as a 16-year-old boy and 36-year-old Sheldon Maurice Smith.

Smith was taken into custody on complaints of first-degree robbery, kidnapping, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of marjiuana.