Homeowner discovers stranger covered in blood with knife hiding in his bathroom

LAYTON, Utah - A Utah homeowner said he heard a noise coming from his basement, but thought it must be one of his sons who stopped by the house.

When Shaun Paskett went downstairs, he noticed the bathroom door was shut and locked.

He decided to knock on the door, but heard a voice on the other side that wasn't his son's.

Paskett immediately ran upstairs to grab his phone, a screwdriver and his handgun.

Paskett called 911 while using the screwdriver to pry open the door. When he forced open the door, he found a man covered in blood staring at him. Police say the man also had a knife.

"I was like, 'Why are you in my house?' And he just said he got into a fight and got beat up and came in to clean up," Paskett told KSTU.

Police took 24-year-old Drace Hadley into custody on a number of charges.