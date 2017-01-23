× Longhorns Rally To Edge Sooners in Austin

Texas rallied from a five-point deficit in the final 17 seconds to beat Oklahoma 84-83 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Monday night.

Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to give the Longhorns the lead 84-83, just seconds after Eric Davis had hit a three-pointer to cut into an 83-78 OU lead.

The Sooners had trailed most of the game, down by as many as 11 points, but staged their own rally.

Trailing 78-76, Oklahoma tied it up with 1:20 to play when Khadeem Lattin blocked a shot, leading to a Kameron McGusty layup to make it 78-78.

OU then took the lead when Rashard Odomes got a steal and slam with 57 seconds left to make it 80-78.

Oklahoma made three of four free throws to extend the lead to 83-78 before the Longhorns comeback.

The Sooners were led by two freshman.

Kristian Doolittle had a career high 29 points and was 4-for-5 from three-point range.

McGusty had 21 points, but missed all four 3-point attempts.

Texas was led by center Shaquille Cleare, who had 23 points.

Both teams shot between 43 and 44 percent from the field, but the Longhorns made twice as many three-pointers, hitting 10 to OU’s five.

Texas also outrebounded OU by 10.

The Sooners fall to 8-11 overall, 2-6 in conference play.

Texas improved to 8-12, and 2-6 in the Big 12.

Oklahoma will host Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday at 1:00 pm, then resume conference play with Bedlam next Monday at 8:00 pm in Norman.