Man accidentally shoots, kills wife who was mistaken for burglar

GOLDSBORO, N.C. – A North Carolina man is not facing any charges after he allegedly shot and killed his wife by mistake.

Deputies say 48-year-old Gina Williams worked the overnight shift but got off work early on Friday.

As she was trying to get in the front door, a child woke up to the noise and thought someone was trying to break in the home.

At that point, the child woke Williams’ husband, Billy Williams, who grabbed a gun from a safe.

According to WRAL, investigators say he opened the front door and fired one shot, killing his wife.

Deputies say the porch light was not on and Williams was trying to revive his wife when emergency crews arrived.

Authorities have deemed the shooting accidental and no charges have been filed.