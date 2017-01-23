Nominate someone for the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame is accepting nominations through mid-February.

When choosing a woman to nominate, consider the following questions:

What enduring contributions has she made?

How has she positively impacted women and girls?

Is the community/state/nation or world better for the contributions of the nominee?

Are people in general better because of the accomplishments of the nominee?

Are women in the state, the region, the United States and/or world better? Has their status improved or opportunities increased because of the contributions of the nominee?

Is her particular profession or field better because of the contributions of the nominee?

Deadline for the nominations is Feb. 14, 2017.

Click here to submit a nomination form.