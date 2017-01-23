Nominate someone for the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame is accepting nominations through mid-February.

When choosing a woman to nominate, consider the following questions:

  • What enduring contributions has she made?
  • How has she positively impacted women and girls?
  • Is the community/state/nation or world better for the contributions of the nominee?
  • Are people in general better because of the accomplishments of the nominee?
  • Are women in the state, the region, the United States and/or world better? Has their status improved or opportunities increased because of the contributions of the nominee?
  • Is her particular profession or field better because of the contributions of the nominee?

Deadline for the nominations is Feb. 14, 2017.

