Oklahoma firefighter arrested on child pornography charges now facing charges for 'crimes against nature'

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma firefighter who was arrested earlier this month on child pornography complaints is now facing additional charges for facilitating sex with a canine.

Earlier this month, police arrested 30-year-old Zackery Perry after a woman claimed that he sent her pornographic videos and pictures of children.

The woman also told authorities that Perry asked her to send him nude photos of her 8-year-old child.

Perry’s cellphone allegedly contained “1,378 images and videos relating or depicting child pornography,” a probable cause affidavit states.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World, investigators also found there were photos and videos that show “Perry had been involved in or facilitated the recordings of sexual acts between an adult female and a dog.”

He is now facing several charges, including aggravated possession of child pornography, publishing, distributing or participating in obscene material, child sexual exploitation, and crimes against nature.

According to KJRH, Perry was a member of the Muskogee Fire Department.

He resigned from his position with the department after his arrest.

KJRH reports that Perry was a member of the fire department’s clown society, a group of firefighters who dress up like clowns and talk to children about fire safety.