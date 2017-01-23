OSU student found dead inside apartment

STILLWATER, Okla. – Police are investigating after an Oklahoma State University student was found dead inside his apartment.

On Jan. 20, around 5 p.m., Stillwater police were called to investigate an unattended death.

Police say Andrew Steadley, 22, was found unresponsive in his bed by his roommates.

The OSU senior was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there is no evidence of foul play or any other suspicious circumstances.

The medical examiner’s office will determine cause of death.

According to the O’Colly, Steadley was an agribusiness major from Bixby.

He was heavily involved in the OSU Student Government Association.