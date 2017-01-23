× OSU students stage protest to bring attention to ‘blackface photos’ on social media

STILLWATER, Okla. – A large group of students on the campus of Oklahoma State University held cardboard signs outside the office of OSU President Burns Hargis this morning.

They read “Black face is never OK.”

The students hoped to bring attention to a social media post by a fellow student with her face painted black. Included in the post was the caption, “When he says he only likes black girls.”

The post has spread on social media, prompting hundreds of comments and outrage.

Several student groups held an emergency meeting Sunday night and put a plan in place to meet outside the president’s office at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

They are asking that the university take a stand against what some consider racist behavior on social media by students.

Just last week, there was a similar post made by an OSU student in front of a school banner. There were four women, two with their faces covered in what appeared to be black paint. The caption read ” celebrating our first MLK day off of school.”

The university responded by talking with the students about consequences of such posts.