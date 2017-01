× Police investigating after woman was stabbed in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m., police say a woman walked up to a house in the 400 block of N.W. 11th and told the people inside the home she had been stabbed.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Oklahoma City police are investigating.