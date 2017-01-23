× Police investigating double-homicide after two people found dead at local laundromat

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a laundromat in Del City.

Around 6:30 Monday morning, police say a customer walked into the Laundry Station, a laundromat near S.E. 15th and Sunnylane, and found a man and a woman dead.

Police believe they were killed after being robbed.

