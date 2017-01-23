Police searching for clues after two people found murdered at Oklahoma convenience store

SAPULPA, Okla. – Police are searching for clues after two people were found murdered inside an Oklahoma convenience store.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a customer called 911 after he went into a Sapulpa gas station near Main Street and Burnham Ave. and found a man lying in a pool of blood, KJRH reports.

When officers arrived, they found a second man dead behind the counter.

Police say both victims died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Tulsa World, authorities identified the victims as 40-year-old Robert Fields, who was a customer at the store, and 46-year-old Mohid Khandker, who was the store’s clerk and owner.

At this time, police believe this was a robbery that turned deadly.

“I don’t think people need to be too scared,” said Maj. Mike Reed with the Sapulpa Police Department. “This is something that’s not normal for our city, but our guys are going to be working around the clock until we get some resolution to this.”

Monday morning, police released surveillance photos that show a man and a vehicle that was at the scene around the time of the shooting.

Authorities are asking that if you know the possible identity of the man in the surveillance photos, or if you have any information that could help police, please call (918)224-3862.